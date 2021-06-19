WTC final: Disappointed to see New Zealand not playing a spinner, says Warne

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Saturday said that he is disappointed to see New Zealand not playing a spinner in their lineup for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

He also said that if India is able to make more than 275-300 runs in the first innings, then the Virat Kohli-led side would be incharge of the match.

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in," tweeted Warne.



New Zealand has opted to go for all-out pace attack in the match against India, and Ajaz Patel was not given a chance in the playing XI.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 69/2 with Kohli (6*) and Pujara (0*) at the crease. While Rohit (34) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 21st over of the innings, Gill was sent back by Neil Wagner towards the end of the first session for 28.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult. (ANI)

