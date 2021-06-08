WTC final: New Zealand might just start as favourites, feels Agarkar

Southampton [UK], June 8 (ANI): Former cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Scott Styris have backed New Zealand to start as favourites in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India, slated to get underway next Friday.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of the WTC at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While Styris feels New Zealand will win the summit clash, former India pacer Agarkar said it is difficult to pick one team, but the Kiwis will start as favourites.

"I think New Zealand will win and they will win by 6 wickets. I think Devon Conway is going to be the highest run-scorer and Trent Boult will get the most wickets," Styris said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.



"It's a difficult one to pick -- who is going to win it. I think New Zealand might just start favourites in this one," said Agarkar.

The former Indian cricketer has backed skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Shami to come out with flying colours.

"For the leading run-getter, I will go with Virat Kohli. I think he showed us what he could do in England -- the second time he toured -- even under difficult conditions and he'd want to be the man to stand up for India," said Agarkar.

"I think Mohammad Shami will be the highest wicket taker. I think Bumrah's rise has been rapid, but to me Mohammad Shami has been India's number one bowler, certainly in Test cricket and the conditions don't matter to him," he added.

The New Zealand team after the second Test against England will transit from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

