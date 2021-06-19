WTC final: Sehwag calls out funny umpiring during Kohli's stint at crease

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Former India batsman Virender Sehwag called out the on-field umpires in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

"Funny umpiring there with Virat. No decision was given by the umpire and it automatically became a review. Tuning in to the Women's test match, for the time being, hoping for Harman and Punam to save the Test match," tweeted Sehwag.

The incident happened in the 41st over of the innings. Pacer Trent Boult appealed after he thought Kohli had edged the ball and it was a caught-behind dismissal.



The umpire did not give a decision but still, the final call was asked to be given by the third umpire. The catch was clean and the third umpire checked it with 'UltraEdge'. However, UltraEdge could only be checked when an opposition captain asks for a review.

UltraEdge is used to see whether the batsman has hit the ball or not. New Zealand also did not lose a review as skipper Williamson had not asked for a referral.

Kohli was also not pleased with the third umpire looking at the UltraEdge and he was seen asking the on-field umpires for a clarification.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 69/2 with Kohli (6*) and Pujara (0*) at the crease. While Rohit (34) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 21st over of the innings, Gill was sent back by Neil Wagner towards the end of the first session for 28.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. (ANI)

