WTC final: Total above 300 will be really competitive score for us, says Gill

Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): India opening batsman Shubman Gill on Sunday said that if his side manages to get anything above 300 in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, then it will be a really competitive score.

The start of play on Day Three of the ongoing WTC final has been delayed by 30 minutes. The play resumed at 3:30 PM IST.

"I think if we get any total above 300, it'll be a really competitive score for us. I got off to a really good start, but I would've loved to score fifty or more. The conditions were against us when we were put in to bat but I think we did well. In the end, it's all about scoring runs, so it was important to have intent to score runs when given the opportunity," Gill told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Whenever we played Ranji in the north of India, where the ball seams, it's quite similar to England, so I'm used to coming down the track to seamers. I don't think I could've done much about the ball that dismissed me because it was an inswinger but it seamed away after that. Virat Kohli has been an idol to me and an inspiration to so many Indians. He's been someone who has revolutionised Indian cricket and he's an inspiration to me and the rest of the Indian side," he added.

Gill played a knock of 28 runs in the first innings, but he was dismissed by Neil Wagner on Day Two after the opening batsman played far from his body and got an edge, handing a simple catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.



At stumps on Day Two on Saturday, India's score read 146/3 with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) at the crease. The final session on Day Two saw 26 runs being scored in 9.1 overs.

Resuming the final session at 120/3, Kohli and Rahane batted out 15 minutes, and once again, the match had to be stopped because of bad light. However, it proved to be a short break as the players made their way back to the pitch within 30 minutes.

Both batsmen added 12 more runs to the total, and once again, the play had to be stopped because of bad light.

Earlier Kohli along with his deputy Rahane ensured that India does not fall behind against New Zealand in the second session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket.

At tea break on Day Two, India's score reads 120/3 with Kohli (35*) and Rahane (13*) at the crease. The second session saw 51 runs being scored in 27.3 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. (ANI)

