India spinner Kuldeep Yadav
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Yadav expresses his desire of learning from Chahal

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:23 IST

Southampton [UK], June 6 (ANI): India spinner Kuldeep Yadav confessed that he needs to learn from Yuzvendra Chahal, who helped side register a dominating victory over South Africa in their World Cup opening match on Wednesday.
"The way me and Chahal planned, we worked on the same. Our focus was to pick wickets in the middle overs and it worked. Chahal is a player who knows where to bowl, according to the batsman and I need to learn from him and maybe in a few years I will get it," Yadav told reporters.
Chahal was at his devastating best against the Proteas as he bundled off four South Africa batsmen, including their skipper Faf du Plessis. Other bowlers also contributed to restrict South Africa on just 229 runs as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets each while Yadav got hold of one batsman.
Yadav bowled 10 overs in the match and gave away just 46 runs. Yadav said that he was 'very much' satisfied with his performance.
"If we talk about my bowling, I would say I am very much satisfied because of the way I was bowling the action and everything was quite positive and good. Whatever I had planned it was perfectly on there," he said.
Yadav also enunciated that T20 format is completely different from ODI format. Therefore, he prepared accordingly for the World Cup after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"T20 is different from one day cricket. After the IPL got over, I went back home and worked hard with my coach there. I worked for 10 days and fixed my basics. Coming to a big event like World Cup, you need to step up in a good bowling attack," Yadav said.
Yadav also said that he will have to focus on his variations because of England's flat wicket and hopes that the team continue their good form in the upcoming matches.
"In England, there will be flat wicket, so, you have to focus on variation and I am glad that we did well in the first game and hopefully will continue the same in upcoming games," he said.
India will now face Australia on June 6. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:43 IST

Australian Open: Sindhu faces second-round exit

Sydney [Australia], June 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open after she faced a 21-19, 21-18 defeat against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:11 IST

Neymar to miss Copa America due to ankle injury

Leeds UK], June 6 (ANI): Brazil forward Neymar will miss Copa America after he suffered an ankle injury during their friendly match with Qatar, confirmed Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Dhoni scripts new World record in South Africa match

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Despite not being able to do much with the batting against South Africa during India's opening match of the World Cup, MS Dhoni added a new feather to his cap. He equalled the record of Pakistan's Moin Khan in most List A stumping after he dismissed South Africa's Andi

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:58 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal terms Faf du Plessis' wicket as 'favourite'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who bowled an impeccable spell during India's opening match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, revealed that the wicket of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was his favourite.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:03 IST

We're in a bad situation: Hashim Amla after Proteas' third WC defeat

Cape Town [South Africa], June 6 (ANI): Continuing their winless run after losing to India by six wickets on Wednesday, South African batsmen Hashim Amla has admitted that the team is in a "bad situation".

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 09:17 IST

Australia buckled-up for West Indies' bumpers

Melbourne [Australia], June 6 (ANI): Australia are all set to face West Indies for their second ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match and their skipper Aaron Finch revealed that they are 'well prepared' for West Indies' bouncer tactics.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:11 IST

CWC'19: Mashrafe Mortaza defends Mushfiqur Rahim over run-out blunder

London [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza defended his wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim after he committed a run-out blunder in the match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:53 IST

Nations League: Ronaldo's hat-trick helps Portugal seal finals berth

Porto [Portugal], Jun 6 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's timely hat-trick helped Portugal defeat Switzerland 3-1 on Wednesday to enter the finals of the Nations League.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:38 IST

CWC'19: Indian supporters elated over team's win, ask Men in...

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by six wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, following which celebrations were witnessed outside the stadium as well as across India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:18 IST

CWC'19: Dhoni sports gloves with Army insignia in Proteas match

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his wicket-keeping glove during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:40 IST

Paris-Saint Germain confirms Gianluigi Buffon's exit

Paris [France], Jun 6 (ANI): French football club Paris-Saint Germain on Wednesday confirmed that the club won't be renewing the contract of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:53 IST

CWC'19: Two wins in a row for New Zealand as they trump Bangladesh

London [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Wednesday. With this win, the Kiwis have won both their matches in the tournament.

Read More
iocl