Yash Dhull named captain of ICC U19 Valuable Team of the Tournament

St John's [Antigua], February 6 (ANI): The Most Valuable Team of the U19 World Cup has been named with victorious captain Yash Dhull chosen to skipper a line-up of future stars.

Overall, eight nations are represented in the 12-strong lineup as champions India lead the way with three players included.

The pace is provided by the likes of Josh Boyden, Awais Ali, and Ripon Mondol with all-rounders Tom Prest and Dunith Wellalage the spin options alongside Vicky Ostwal.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis was announced as the Player of the Tournament for the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies for his record-breaking run haul.

"The side was pulled together by a selection panel including commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy, and journalist Sandipan Banerjee," stated an official release.



Yash Dhull, who captained India to the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, has been named as skipper of the Upstox Most Valuable Team of the Tournament.

The right-hander takes up his place at number four having hit 229 runs in the competition, including one century, and his deployment of his bowlers was crucial in leading his side to overall victory in the tournament.

Raj Bawa is another all-rounder who has impressed throughout the World Cup, hitting a tournament-high 162 not out against Uganda, on his way to 252 runs for the competition.

Bawa was Player of the Match in the final against England taking five for 31 to put India in a strong position and take his wicket tally to nine.

Just below him in the line-up is teammate Vicky Ostwal who took 12 wickets across his six matches with his left-arm orthodox including five for 28 against South Africa.

ICC U19 Most Valuable Team of the Tournament: Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan). (ANI)

