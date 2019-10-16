Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score double ton

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the youngest cricketer to smash a double ton in 50-overs cricket- including List A and ODI.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand here on Wednesday.

Jaiswal whacked 12 sixes and 17 fours in his knock of 203 runs. The scintillating performance helped Mumbai post a score of 358 runs in their allotted quota of 50 overs.

This is the second double hundred of the ongoing tournament.

Sanju Samson smashed a double hundred against Goa last week. His knock of 212 runs broke the previous record of the highest individual score by Karn Veer Kaushal (202) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (ANI)

