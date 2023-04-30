Yashasvi Jaiswal posts highest score by uncapped player in IPL history

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday posted the highest individual score by an uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday.

He accomplished this feat during his side's IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is also the 1000th IPL match.

In the match, the left-hander scored 124 in just 62 balls. His knock consisted of 16 fours and eight towering sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00.

Previously, the highest score by an uncapped Indian player was held by Paul Valthaty, who scored 120* for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011.

Shaun Marsh, then an uncapped Australia batter back in 2008 had scored 115 for Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Manish Pandey had also scored 114* against Deccan Chargers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2009.

Jaiswal is also the fourth-youngest to have scored an IPL century, at the age of 21 years, 123 days. The youngest century scorer in IPL is Manish Pandey, who was 19 years, 253 days old back in 2009 when he made a century for RCB.

Coming to the match, RR posted 212/7 in their 20 overs. It was Yashasvi's one-man-army effort that guided RR to such a massive total as the rest of the batters failed to touch even 20 runs. The next highest scorer was Jos Buttler, who had scored just 18 runs.



Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3/39 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla took 2/34 in his four overs. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

MI's innings is in progress.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians. RR's innings is currently in progress.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan. (ANI)

