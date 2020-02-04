Yashasvi Jaiswal's father hoping for a century from his son against Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh [India], Feb 4 (ANI): As India is competing against arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semi-finals, Yashasvi Jaiswal's father Bhupendra Jaiswal is hoping for a century from his son.

"I told him to register a win over Pakistan and you have to make a century today. We all hope that he will make a century and beat Pakistan," Bhupendra told ANI.

Yashasvi's father said he wants his son to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud.

"He has worked really hard and we want him to feature in the Indian cricket team and make the country proud," he said.

Yashasvi has scored 207 runs in the premier tournament so far.

Being the U19 World Cup semi-final match, there will be a lot of pressure on the players. However, Yashasvi's mother, Kanchan, does not want him to take the pressure and play his natural game.

"I asked him not to take the pressure and play like you always do," she said.

In the ongoing semi-final, Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bowl first.

If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins. (ANI)

