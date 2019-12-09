Yastika Bhatia replaces Harleen Deol in India A women's squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Yastika Bhatia replaced injured Harleen Deol in India 'A' squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) women's selection committee has named Bhatia as a replacement for Deol who suffered an injury to her toe during a training session and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.

The two countries will play three 50-over matches in Brisbane followed by three T20 matches in Gold Coast.

India 'A' squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar. (ANI)

