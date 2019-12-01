Yohan Blake in Mumbai to promote Road Safety World Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake on Sunday arrived in Mumbai.

The ace sprinter will promote the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket tournament scheduled to be played next year in February.

Many former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jonty Rhodes will take part in the series.

The aim of the tournament is to spread awareness regarding road safety. (ANI)

