Yorkshire cricketer Katie Levick irked after The Hundred's postponement

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): Yorkshire women's cricketer Katie Levick is irked by the fact that people were happy after the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' got postponed.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on April 30 postponed the inaugural edition of the megaevent as coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

Levick, the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Women's County Championship, was among the first domestic players chosen for a Northern Superchargers team led by England's Lauren Winfield and featuring Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy

"Just seeing the sea of negativity against the competition and how people were so happy, I thought, can you just take a step back and have a bit of perspective? This actually affects people and it affects their jobs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Levick as saying.

"You wouldn't cheer if an ASDA shut down and people lost their jobs, so this is no difference essentially," she added.

The 28-year-old cricketer feels that some opposition to the showpiece event stems from the fact that it's different from a county model, but she struggles to understand the reason.

"People are so purist at counties, you know, live and die by your county. I just found it weird that as a sports fan, you're putting so much onus on the team names and where the teams are located," Levick said.

"Can't you support a player? I might not be wearing a Yorkshire badge but I'm still very much from Yorkshire," she added.

The ECB has suspended professional cricket in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)







