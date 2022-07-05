Yorkshire sign West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel for County Championship stint

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Yorkshire County Cricket Club signed West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel on a short-term contract for their next three "LV= Insurance County Championship" matches, Yorkshire Club announced on Monday.

The West Indian pacer is set to debut against Surrey at Scarborough on Monday, before taking on Somerset at Taunton and then playing Hampshire at North Marine Road later this month.

Having taken 161 Test match wickets with a best of eight for 62, the Trinidad speedster will add useful knowledge and powerful pace to Yorkshire's bowling attack.



Yorkshire's Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough said in an official release: "We are delighted to have signed Shannon for the next three County Championship matches and are very much looking forward to seeing what he can achieve in a Yorkshire shirt.

"With two of the next three games coming at Scarborough, which has been one of the quickest surfaces in the country for a number of years, his pace will be a real asset to us," he added.

"I think it's fair to say supporters at North Marine Road will be entertained watching him and I'm sure he will play his part in bringing us some success over the next month," he said. (ANI)

