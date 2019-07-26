Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden (Photo/ Yorkshire CCC Twitter)
Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden (Photo/ Yorkshire CCC Twitter)

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden to miss remaining county season

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:17 IST

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): English county Yorkshire's spinner Josh Poysden will miss the remainder of county season as he is suffering from a fractured skull after being hit in the nets session.
"I was just throwing at one of the lads and they whacked one straight back at me, in the side of the head. It was probably my own fault as I wasn't bowling leggies, I was just tossing up offies and it was hit back at me," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Poysden as saying.
"I didn't feel that bad to start with after it hit me. As the rest of the afternoon went on I started to feel worse so I went off to the hospital. I had a CT scan in hospital and it showed that I fractured my skull and had some internal bleeding in my head that hadn't gone on to my brain," he added.
The incident occurred during the training nets when the spinner was hit on the head by one of his team-mates.
After being struck, he was taken to the hospital where the CT scan revealed both the fractured skull and internal bleeding. The player is expected to make recovery in a minimum of three months, Leeds General Infirmary confirmed.
"My season is effectively over, which is gutting, especially after a period of not being in the first team. I was looking forward to this block of T20 and being a big part of it. I'll just turn into a bit of a fan for the rest of the season and I wish Tom and the lads all the best for the rest of the season," Poysden said.
"It's exciting to see the direction we've gone in for the T20s this season. We play an exciting brand with lots of skill and hopefully we can have a decent run in the competition," he added.
Poysden was restricted to second-grade cricket for most of the season, but he was finally called to Yorkshire for the T20 Blast match against Derbyshire last week. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:42 IST

Arsenal confirms signing William Saliba

London [England], July 26 (ANI): England's football club Arsenal FC have confirmed signing French defender William Saliba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:59 IST

Lord's Test: England end Day 2 at 303/9, lead Ireland by 181 runs

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): England ended Day 2 at 303/9, gaining a lead of 181 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:50 IST

GT20 Canada: Yuvraj disappoints as Vancouver Knights defeat...

Brampton [Canada], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing debut for Toronto Nationals as they were defeated by Vancouver Knights by eight wickets in the opening match of the Global T20 Canada on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:21 IST

England nightwatchman Jack Leach misses out on maiden Test hundred

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): A day after playing the role of nightwatchman, England left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Thursday missed out on registering his maiden Test hundred against Ireland at the Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:05 IST

Lahore University of Management Sciences becomes ICC-accredited...

Dubai [UAE], July 25 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) as a testing centre for suspected illegal bowling actions on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:04 IST

Sports fraternity greet Kiren Rijiju's Twitter initiative...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Sportspersons including Hima Das and PV Sindhu on Thursday welcomed Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju's initiative of launching a new Twitter handle and inviting suggestions on it to make the country a global sporting superpower.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:09 IST

BBL fixtures announced with new finals format

Melbourne [Australia], July 25 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced fixtures for its ninth edition, unveiling home-and-away season with a new finals format.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:04 IST

BCCI announces new sponsor for team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new sponsor for the Indian team on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:48 IST

Trevor Hohns to announce Aussies Ashes squad on Friday

Southampton [UK], July 25 (ANI): Australia national selector Trevor Hohns will name the Ashes squad tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl here, Cricket Australia reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:16 IST

Delhi: 2 arrested for duping aspiring cricketers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons here for allegedly taking money from aspiring cricketers on the promise of getting them included into Ranji teams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:59 IST

Jason Roy registers maiden Test fifty

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Member of the 50-over World Cup-winning team, England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday registered his first-ever Test fifty against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:26 IST

Indian men's football team drops two places to 103 in FIFA rankings

Zurich [Switzerland], July 25 (ANI): Indian men's football team dropped two places to settle at 103 in the FIFA rankings updated on Thursday.

Read More
iocl