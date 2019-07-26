Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden to miss remaining county season

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): English county Yorkshire's spinner Josh Poysden will miss the remainder of county season as he is suffering from a fractured skull after being hit in the nets session.

"I was just throwing at one of the lads and they whacked one straight back at me, in the side of the head. It was probably my own fault as I wasn't bowling leggies, I was just tossing up offies and it was hit back at me," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Poysden as saying.

"I didn't feel that bad to start with after it hit me. As the rest of the afternoon went on I started to feel worse so I went off to the hospital. I had a CT scan in hospital and it showed that I fractured my skull and had some internal bleeding in my head that hadn't gone on to my brain," he added.

The incident occurred during the training nets when the spinner was hit on the head by one of his team-mates.

After being struck, he was taken to the hospital where the CT scan revealed both the fractured skull and internal bleeding. The player is expected to make recovery in a minimum of three months, Leeds General Infirmary confirmed.

"My season is effectively over, which is gutting, especially after a period of not being in the first team. I was looking forward to this block of T20 and being a big part of it. I'll just turn into a bit of a fan for the rest of the season and I wish Tom and the lads all the best for the rest of the season," Poysden said.

"It's exciting to see the direction we've gone in for the T20s this season. We play an exciting brand with lots of skill and hopefully we can have a decent run in the competition," he added.

Poysden was restricted to second-grade cricket for most of the season, but he was finally called to Yorkshire for the T20 Blast match against Derbyshire last week. (ANI)

