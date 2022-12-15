"You always come to win, it's why we play", captain Colin sets bar high for Desert Vipers

Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI): Desert Vipers Captain Colin Munro has made clear his lofty goals for the team at the inaugural ILT20.

"We always come to win, and that is why we play the game. We have such great variety in the team, with the bat and ball, some youth, and some very good experience as well. If we can put that in and come up with a very good combination early in the tournament and get on a roll, I think we can go the whole way."

Colin Munro began his cricket career in a traditional manner, playing for New Zealand at the highest level, including one Test match, 57 One-Day Internationals and 65 Twenty20 Internationals. However, once franchise cricket opened its doors, he used the opportunity to travel the world and showcase his talent on a global stage.

Munro has been on the franchise train for a few years now, and he explains why he chose the UAE-based ILT20 league over some of the more well-established tournaments, "When I got the opportunity from the Desert Vipers to come over here and get a contract to play, I put my hand up.

"I think the idea of being a part of something new (was the appeal). I took part in the first ever Hundred in England and to be a part of the first group of players to represent the Desert Vipers was very appealing."



The 35-year-old veteran T20 franchise player has learnt some valuable lessons along the way, allowing him to be more effective as a player, "When I look back at my career, I was quite selfish when I first started playing franchise cricket because it is about what you want and what you need, and it was all about me, me, me.

"I have taken that right out of it in the last three or four years and try and engage myself in the environment, whether it is PSL (Pakistan Super League) or here in the new tournament and try and give my best and be a good teammate around the group."

According to a release, Munro also elaborated on how his preparation techniques in the nets have evolved over the years.

"There is more method since I have got a bit older. If you had asked me five years ago, it would just be about going into the nets and trying to whack everything, and you don't really get much out of that.

"Because out of sixty balls, maybe you might hit about ten or twelve that you are happy with, and you walk out not feeling that confident, whereas now it is just about going out there and dominating the contact point whether it is actually a forward defense or a punch through the gaps. There are obviously times when you just use it (a practice session) for power hitting and going in and taking that result out of it. It is more of a process, going in with a plan, and trying to execute as well as I can."

Munro said the Desert Viper's greatest strength will be that they have a well-balanced line-up, "I think we have got great variety in our bowling attack, we have got one of the best spinners in the world, in (Wanindu) Hasaranga, so I am looking forward to seeing him and I am really glad he is on our team, because I would not like to try and pick his variations.

"So, it will be fun in the nets (facing Hasaranga), but it will be great to play alongside players like him. We have got pace with Tymal Mills and (Tom) Curran was bowling well in The Hundred when I faced him there. We have got some really great variety in our batting as well, so I am really looking forward to getting started." (ANI)

