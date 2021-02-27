You are one step closer to ultimate dream: Shami congratulates brother Kaif

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami on Saturday congratulated his brother Mohammed Kaif for making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kaif made his debut for Bengal in the match against Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata.

"Congratulations to my brother on your Vijay Hazare Trophy debut. We have waited for this moment. You are one step closer to the ultimate dream. Keep working hard," tweeted Shami.

Kaif had played a few club matches before representing Bengal's senior side. He was also named in Bengal's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Trophy which was played in January this year.



On the other hand, Shami is currently recovering from a hand injury that he suffered in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020. The pacer missed the ongoing series against England and he has also been rested for the T20I series against the Three Lions.

India had defeated England by ten wickets in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium to gain a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

England is out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

England has dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. New Zealand is assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.

India needs to either win or draw the last Test to stay ahead of Australia, who is in third place with 69.2 percentage points. (ANI)

