Former South Africa player AB de Villiers
Former South Africa player AB de Villiers

You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.
There were rumours which stated that De Villiers expressed his desire of coming out of the retirement and represent the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
However, De Villiers on Friday posted a message on his Instagram account clarifying that there had been no contact between him and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) for months regarding his plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are Always here for you guys," Kohli commented on De Villiers' post.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also supported De Villiers as he wrote: My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest gyus iv ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person ! There was never a chance for s a in this World Cup to win without you ! It is your country's loss no to have you in the squad not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are . #respect."

(ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Atletico Madrid express dissent over Griezmann's Barca move, to...

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Soon after France's Antoine Griezmann made a move to Barcelona, his previous club Atletico de Madrid released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:13 IST

Without Dhoni, there won't be a chance to win a game: Steve Waugh

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Former Australia player Steve Waugh on Friday backed India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's approach in the semi-final against New Zealand and even went on say that 'without Dhoni, there would not be a chance to win a game'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:59 IST

Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut, enters Wimbledon final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Novak Djokovic progressed to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:23 IST

LOSC was best club for me: Timothy Weah

Leeds [UK], July 12 (ANI): After making a move to LOSC, Timothy Weah said that it was the best club for him and is certain of his improvement in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:24 IST

FC Barcelona confirms signing of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of France's forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Gary Stead feels adapting to conditions will be imperative in WC final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against England, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the team do not have to play the perfect game but only need to adapt to the conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:28 IST

Former England striker Peter Crouch retires from football at 38

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Peter Crouch, former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs striker on Friday announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:45 IST

Rashid Khan appointed as Afghanistan's captain for all formats

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday appointed leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the team captain for all formats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:01 IST

FIFA Women's rankings: USA consolidate their lead at top spot

Zurich [Switzerland], July 12 (ANI): The US after winning their second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup have consolidated their top spot in the latest Women's rankings that were released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:41 IST

It's fun to have Fergus as trainer, says defender Surender

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team defender Surender on Friday said that working with Fergus Kavanagh has been fun because he brings player-enthusiasm to each session.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:58 IST

There was no contact between me and CSA: AB de Villiers on World...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers issued a statement on Friday saying there had been no contact between him and Cricket South Africa (CSA) for months related to the player's plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:32 IST

ICC appoints match officials for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced umpires and officials for the final of the Men's Cricket World Cup to be played between England and New Zealand.

Read More
iocl