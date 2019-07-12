You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.

There were rumours which stated that De Villiers expressed his desire of coming out of the retirement and represent the Proteas in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

However, De Villiers on Friday posted a message on his Instagram account clarifying that there had been no contact between him and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) for months regarding his plan of coming out of retirement ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are Always here for you guys," Kohli commented on De Villiers' post.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also supported De Villiers as he wrote: My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest gyus iv ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person ! There was never a chance for s a in this World Cup to win without you ! It is your country's loss no to have you in the squad not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know what a gentleman you are . #respect."



