You can never write off a champion: Watson hails Warner

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday hailed David Warner as he scored his first T20I century.

Warner recorded his first century in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. This knock enabled Australia to post a total of 233 runs on the board.

The bowlers then restricted Sri Lanka to just 99 runs in the allotted twenty overs, enabling Australia to register a win by 134 runs.

Watson posted a video on Twitter to laud Warner and the all-round display shown by Australia to outclass Sri Lanka.

"What a great way to start the Australian summer of cricket. Aussies dominated Sri Lanka in the first T20I. Dave Warner, you can never write off a champion. What a great way to burst into the Australian summer of cricket. He batted beautifully," Watson said in a video posted by him.

In the Australian innings, Glenn Maxwell also played a knock of 62 runs off just 28 balls. While bowling, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa showed clinical display with the ball.

Zampa scalped three wickets while Starc took two wickets.

"Maxwell batted superbly and then bowlers were outstanding. Starc and Zampa were all brilliant. Sri Lanka have not got many match-winners. They will need someone to step up in the last two games to make it a tight contest," Watson said.

Sri Lanka's bowler Kasun Rajitha conceded 75 runs from his four overs. As a result, he became the bowler with the worst bowling figures in the history of T20Is.

Australia will next take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Wednesday, October 30. (ANI)