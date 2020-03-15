You cannot miss Chris Gayle's attempt at speaking Hindi

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday shared a hilarious video of West Indies star Chris Gayle trying his hand at delivering a Hindi dialogue.

In the video, Gayle can be seen trying to deliver a dialogue which went -- "Confidence Mera, Kabar Banegi Teri".

Gayle, popularly known as the Universe Boss managed to speak 'confidence mera', but failed to say the rest of it.

Yuvraj shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as "Confidence meraaaa! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka @henrygayle".

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka ?????? @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020



The left-handed Yuvraj was last seen in action for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

The tournament was then postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Gayle will be next seen in action for IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. The tournament was slated to be played from March 29, but now it has been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)