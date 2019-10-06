Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Theunis de Bruyn (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Theunis de Bruyn (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

You cannot plan for records: Ashwin on becoming joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After becoming the joint-fastest bowler to scalp 350 Test wickets, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that no one could plan for these types of records and he has really been lucky.
His remarks came after the conclusion of the first Test match in which India recorded a comprehensive 203-run win over South Africa at Visakhapatnam.
Ashwin took the wicket of Thenuis de Bruyn on the final day and he became the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets along with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.
In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Ashwin said: "Obviously these things happen over a period of time. It is not like you can plan for these sorts of records. I have been very lucky, but it is important to stick to the process and your basics."
"I want to keep it as simple as possible. When it comes to my skill, I want to be prepared to the best of my ability. I try to be in the best possible physical and mental space getting into a match. I want to keep it really simple," he added.


In the match, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Tests.
Rohit Sharma was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 runs in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. He has become only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
In the first innings, India scored 502 runs and in response, South Africa came up with a spirited performance, as they registered 431 runs on the board.
But in the second innings, in pursuit of 392, the Proteas' innings folded for 191 runs as pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.
With this win, India has now consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The team now has 160 points from three matches.
India and South Africa will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from October 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:30 IST

I am enjoying my cricket at the moment, says Jess Jonassen

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 6 (ANI): After scalping two wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has said she is relishing the game of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as 'safe breeding...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as "a safe breeding ground for terrorists."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:13 IST

He has always been a balanced cricketer: Naina Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday lauded her brother and went on to call him a "balanced cricketer."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Shami first pacer since 1996 to take 5-wicket haul in 4th...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India bowler Mohammad Shami on Sunday became the first pacer since 1996 to take a five-wicket haul in fourth innings of a Test match in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:38 IST

IAAF announces new Athletes' Commission Members

Doha [Qatar], Oct 6 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday announced the six newly elected Athletes' Commission Members.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:22 IST

I was mentally prepared to open innings, says Rohit Sharma

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa on Monday said that he was mentally prepared to open the innings for India in white-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:31 IST

Rohit answered his critics in the best possible manner: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:08 IST

Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:06 IST

Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India vs South Africa: Shami's fifer guides India to win first...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India win the first Test of three-match series against South Africa by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Sadio Mane admits match against Leicester City was 'really, really tough'

Liverpool [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane admitted his club's Premier League clash against Leicester City was a 'really, really tough game' despite registering a victory.

Read More
iocl