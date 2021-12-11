'You complete me in every way': Kohli marks fourth marriage anniversary with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday marker his fourth wedding anniversary with wife-actress Anushka Sharma.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian batter shared priceless pictures of him with Anushka and their daughter Vamika.

"4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing God could've showered on us. 4 years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I'll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it's our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," Kohli captioned the post.



On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also shared a series of unseen pictures with her husband- Indian test skipper Virat Kohli.

Sharing the pictures, the 'PK' actor penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband that read, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favorite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

"Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!" she continued adding, "Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us."

Earlier, Kohli became the first player to record 50 international wins in each format of the game after the win against New Zealand in the two-match Test series. (ANI)

