Rohit Sharma in conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Rohit Sharma in conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

You don't need muscle power to hit sixes: Rohit Sharma

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After registering an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma said that one does not need muscle to hit sixes, as the skill is a combination of both power and timing.
Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs and Rohit's knock of 85 runs helped India chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. With this win, India levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter in which Rohit can be seen talking to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.
"MUST WATCH Chahal TV with the Hitman! From @ImRo45's 100th T20I to his 'secret' recipe to those monster sixes, this fun segment of Chahal TV has all the answers! @yuzi_chahal," BCCI tweeted.
"We were under a bit of pressure as we had lost the first match. The second T20I was important. We did all things right when I had hit three sixes in a row, I had decided that I would go for six sixes, but unfortunately, I missed out on the fourth ball. You do not need muscle power to score big sixes, it is about a combination of power and timing," Sharma told Chahal.
"From the team point of view, it was important to start in a good manner. It was important for one batsman to get their eye in and score big. I am a bit disappointed that I got out at the wrong time, but I am happy with my and team's performance," he added.
Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate.
India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10, in Nagpur. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Eoin Morgan registers fastest fifty for England in T20Is

Napier [New Zealand], Nov 8 (ANI): Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:49 IST

Prithvi Shaw likely to return in Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq...

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is likely to return to Mumbai's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after serving his eight-month suspension for a doping violation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:50 IST

Ness Wadia writes to Ganguly: Proposes national anthem prior to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and proposed that the Indian national anthem should be played before the start of every Indian Premier League (IPL) game, commencing with the 2020 ed

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:17 IST

Kings XI Punjab trade R Ashwin to Delhi Capitals

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:04 IST

Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans for support after eight-wicket win...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has thanked fans for cheering the team after defeating Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 08:48 IST

Peter Handscomb joins Middlesex Cricket on two-year deal

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Peter Handscomb signed a two-year deal with Middlesex Cricket, England's first-class county club, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:48 IST

Jonny Bairstow added to England Test squad as cover for Joe Denly

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): England batsman Jonny Bairstow has been added to the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand as cover for the injured Joe Denly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:40 IST

Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:39 IST

Should have scored at least 175 batting first, says Mahmudullah

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After facing an eight-wicket loss against India in the second T20I of the three-match series, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah on Thursday said that the team should have scored at least 175 runs batting first.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:25 IST

Rajkot T20I: Rohit Sharma guides India to eight-wicket win over...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma played a knock of 85 runs off just 43 balls to guide India to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:53 IST

Rajkot T20I: Jay Shah, Arun Singh Dhumal in attendance as India...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal are in attendance here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium as India takes on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:50 IST

What an asset Rohit Sharma is to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the right-handed batsman is an asset for Indian cricket.

Read More
iocl