You don't run, it's one of those unspoken spirit of game things, says Neesham on Ashwin-Morgan altercation

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has a different take on Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan's 'spirit of cricket' argument. Delhi Capitals' spinner Ashwin on Thursday cleared the air on what exactly happened and he also gave his take on the much-debated altercation he had with Morgan during the DC-KKR game.

But Neesham cited how not running after the batsman has caused a deflection to the ball is one of those unspoken rules of cricket. The New Zealand all-rounder openly backed Morgan and also rallied behind the England team for their 2019 World Cup win despite the home team getting a debatable boundary. Neesham was asked why the Kiwis didn't say anything when Stokes was given six runs after the ball touched his bat by mistake and went for a boundary.

"Because they're runs if the ball crosses the boundary. But the etiquette of the game is that you don't run if you've caused the deflection. It's just one of those unspoken spirit of the game things," Neesham answered a fan's query on Twitter.

Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.



DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Ashwin had picked a second run off the last ball of the 19th over and that seemed to have irked the KKR outfit as some consider it to be against the guidelines of Fair Play to take a run when the ball thrown by the fielder ricochets off the batter.

In a series of tweets, Ashwin defended his move and said he will always take a stand for himself because that is what he has been taught by his parents and teachers.

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that's what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee's world of cricket, they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What's even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here," said Ashwin in a tweet.

Further talking about the incident, Ashwin said: "There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non-striker can break your career."

"Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere. Give your heart and soul on the field and play within the rules of the game and shake your hands once the game is over. The above is the only 'spirit of the game' I understand." (ANI)

