"You get what you...," Lucknow Super Giants Naveen-ul-Haq after row with Kohli

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Tuesday in an apparent jibe at Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli wrote "you get what you deserve" on his Instagram account.

The Lucknow Super Giants bowler's post came after Kohli lost 100 per cent of his match fee following an apparent war of words on the pitch with Gautam Gambhir after the RCB vs LSG Indian Premier League 2023 match in Lucknow on Monday.

The LSG bowler, who was also seen in the centre of the argument was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Later, Naveen-ul-Haq took to Instagram Story to post, "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."



Kohli had earlier in the day written a cryptic post on Instagram, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

The quote is attributed to the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus.



RCB had bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and Kohli celebrated the fall of the hosts with his trademark aggression.

He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd.

Things started to heat up as both teams came face to face to shake hands with each other when Kohli and Naveen were seen involved in an exchange of words.

Kohli and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Apart from this, Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In a previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also appeared to mimic Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir animatedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul. (ANI)

