"You got to understand what bowler is going to bowl, how long boundary is: Suryakumar Yadav on his scoop shot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has earned a lot of acclaim from fans and players alike for his audacious strokes. On his scoop shot that he often utilises, the batter said that one needs to have an understanding of what the bowler is going to bowl and how long the boundary is to hit the shot perfectly.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India's star performers in this ICC Men's T20 World Cup. His performances in recent games have led him to gain the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. He has also scored the most number of runs overall in T20Is for year 2022. A truly 360-degree player, Suryakumar's form is going to be crucial if India wants to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In five matches so far, the batter has scored 225 runs at an average of 75.00 with three half-centuries. He hit 61* off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.



Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Suryakumar Yadav spoke about how he manages to gauge the match and how he predetermined the scoop shot for a six, "You got to understand what the bowler is going to bowl at that time, which is a little pre-determined at that moment. I practised that stroke a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time and if the field is in, I just back myself to go there. You got to know how long the boundary behind is. When I stand there, I feel it's just 60-65 meters and with the pace of the ball I just try and time it, take it on the sweet spot of the bat and if it hits, it just goes out there."

Suryakumar Yadav also spoke about how he handles pressure situations in matches and how he tries to score runs all around the ground, he said "When I go into bat, I just I just try and look for a few boundaries or even if I do not get that, I just try and run as hard as possible between wickets. If you have to bat with Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) then you have to run hard as well. But I try and do that, hit it in the gaps and run hard. But I know what strokes I need to play at that time. I try and play lot of percentage cricket. My strokes are sweeps, over cover, and cuts, if I am succeeding in that, I just take the game ahead from there."

India will be in action against England in the second semifinal of the tournament in Adelaide Oval on November 10. (ANI)

