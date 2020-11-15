You have done so much, can rest in peace: Ganguly mourns Soumitra Chatterjee's demise

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has mourned the demise of legendary actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee who passed away at the age of 85 in Kolkata on Sunday.

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter the former Indian batsman wrote, "U have done so much ..u can rest in peace ..."





Known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee became synonymous with the detective character 'Feluda' created by Ray.

Though Feluda's first appearance was in a series of detective books written by Ray, later the maestro decided to give it a celluloid format and Chatterjee played the lead role in all the movies made by Ray on Feluda. Later on, Ray started making illustrations of Feluda in his books based on Chatterjee's figure.

Chatterjee was an exponent in reciting poems by Bengali bard Rabindranath Tagore. He fell sick on October 6, 2020, and tested positive for coronavirus. Later on, he tested negative as well.

Later it developed into multiple complications, which led to his demise. With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end. (ANI)

