'You have made everyone at DC franchise proud,' DC men's team wishes DC women's team ahead of WPL final against MI

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals men's team were seen cheering DC women's team ahead of their final match of the inaugural Women's Premier League final against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals released a video on their social media handle in which Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw, DC Director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and DC skipper David Warner poured wishes for their women's team.

Ricky Ponting shared some advice as well. In the video released by Delhi Capitals, he said, "Jonathan (Batty) and Meg congratulations on the standard and the level of Cricket you have played so far. You have made everyone at the DC franchise very proud of what you have done. Remember what you have done to get there don't try any harder your best is gonna be good enough."

Delhi Capitals boasts of just as much ammunition, if not more, than MI. The opening pair of skipper Meg Lanning (310 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 141.55 and two fifties) and Shafali Verma (241 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 182.57 and two fifties) have single-handedly won matches for the franchise, sometimes chasing down totals in less than 10 overs. The attacking intent and range of shots displayed by these two make DC an exciting batting unit.



In the middle order, DC has performers who are more than 100 per cent capable of delivering in clutch situations. Jemimah Rodrigues (117 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 130.00) has often served her team well with short, but crucial knocks. Alice Capsey is an exciting talent as well. This 18-year-old all-rounder from England smashes sixes at will and makes use of her off-break spin to get some big wickets. She has scored 159 runs in six innings at an average of 31.80 and taken six wickets. The all-round capabilities of Marizanne Kapp (159 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 127.20 and nine wickets) and Jess Jonassen (77 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 145.28 and eight wickets) add a lot to the side.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is following in the footsteps of her male counterpart Rohit Sharma really well, who has led the franchise to five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A WPL title win will do wonders for her career and her franchise, which has a highly loyal fanbase across the country. It will start a new era in women's cricket history. With 244 runs in eight innings at an average of over 40 and three fifties, Kaur will be one of the stars to watch out for in the summit clash.

MI will have to make sure that its explosive opening pair of Yastika Bhatia (210 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 111) and Hayley Matthews (258 runs in 9 matches, with one fifty and a strike rate of over 127) does not falter when it matters the most and it rains boundaries and sixes right from the start.

Whatever the result may be, fans are pretty much set for an exciting game of cricket which will go a long way in positioning WPL as a tournament to watch out for, to anticipate in future.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr

Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi. (ANI)