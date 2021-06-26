You have to go on current form: Finch wants players to grab T20 WC spots on upcoming tours

Brisbane [Australia], June 25 (ANI): Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said performances in the upcoming West Indies and Bangladesh series will play a key role for some players who are eyeing to take a spot in the side for the T20 World Cup.

The Aussies side will lock horns with West Indies in five T20Is and three ODIs which gets underway on July 10 before moving to Asia for a five-match T20I series in August.

"It'll give the guys on this tour an opportunity to almost take their [World Cup] spots," ICC quoted Finch as saying.

"I think the great thing about Australian cricket at the moment is that the guys that are performing really well in BBL and domestic cricket, are the ones that are getting the opportunities," he added.

For the series against West Indies and Bangladesh, the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson decided to pull out.



The likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins have been rested while Steve Smith was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Finch feels the upcoming tours is a perfect opportunity for the young guns to put their hand up for the World Cup spots.

"Playing cricket for Australia and doing well is the ultimate, in my opinion. So for guys to be on this tour to get the first opportunity to put their hand up and take that spot is what it's about. It's tough to ignore really good international performances," said Finch.

"You have to go on current form. These conditions will be very similar to what we face in the T20 World Cup I imagine -- especially St Lucia being used quite a lot and then Bangladesh being quite similar to India or UAE, wherever that lands," he added.

The Australian skipper wants to clinch the men's T20 World Cup since it's the only ICC trophy that the team has not been able to win in limited-overs cricket.

"It'd be huge for Australian cricket. It's been the one that's eluded us for quite a while. We've been in good positions with really good teams but just haven't quite clicked and got it right in the business (end) of the T20 World Cup.

"It's something we've been dreaming of. With back-to-back World Cups coming up, it's a great opportunity to show our skills," he signed off. (ANI)

