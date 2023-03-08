'You want to do your best' Rohit Sharma's reply after criticism in third Test match against Australia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], March 8 (ANI): Australia made a strong comeback in the third test match to book their place in the World Test Championship. A lot of former cricketers shared their strong opinions about the pitch. While Ravi Shastri pointed out team India for their performance in Indore.

The former Indian batter and coach Shastri deemed the Indian team as complacent and a little bit overconfident. In the pre-match conference before the fourth Test, Rohit Sharma was asked about his views on Shastri's remarks on the team. The Indian skipper made a strong point about this.



"You want to get your best you want to do your best in all four games you don't want to stop by winning just two games it is just as simple as that. All these guys talk about being overconfident and all that especially the guys who are not a part of the dressing room they don't know what sort of talk happens in three dressing rooms ruthless is the word that comes to my mind and comes to every cricketer's mind being ruthless not to give an inch to the opposition when they are playing especially when they are touring abroad and that is what we have experienced when we have toured outside," said Sharma.

"The opposition will never let you come in the game never let you come in the series and that is the mindset we have as well we want to do best in all the games if it seems overconfident or anything like that to the outsiders it doesn't matter to us because Ravi himself has been in this dressing room and what sort of mindset we have when we play so yeah it is about being ruthless, not overconfident," Sharma continued.

The Indian team will try to implement that ruthlessness in the final Test match and end the series with a 3-1 win margin. (ANI)

