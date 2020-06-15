'You will always be cherished': Harmanpreet pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday termed the untimely demise of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput as "shocking and saddened" while maintaining that he will always be cherished for his remarkable performances.

"Shocking and saddened by Sushant's demise. Such a talented actor, you have left us too soon. I hope you find your peace and rest in paradise. #SushantSinghRajput You will always be cherished," Harmanpreet tweeted.



Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma had confirmed. He was 34.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'. Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Several sports personalities including legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, boxer Vijender Singh, spinner Anil Kumble, Sania Mirza, and many others took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)

