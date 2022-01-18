'You will always be my captain': Siraj posts heartfelt note for Kohli

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India pacer Mohammed Siraj has thanked former skipper Virat Kohli for trusting and believing in him.

Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Siraj, who played under Kohli's leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB, said the former India skipper will always be his captain.

"To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will be always be my captain King Kohli," Siraj said in an Instagram post.



Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

Under his leadership, Team India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests. (ANI)

