You will be a better Test player than T20: David Warner recalls Sehwag's prediction

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 1 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner recalled Virender Sehwag's prediction which stated that the former will become a better Test player than a T20 one.

Warner spent time with the former India batsman, Sehwag, during his stint with Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by the franchise in 2009 for the second season of the league and Sehwag was the captain.

"When I got the opportunity to play for Delhi in the IPL and I met Virender [Sehwag] there, he sat me down. 'He said I will be a better Test player than Twenty20 player. And I said to him, 'you're out of your mind'," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Warner as saying.

Warner on Saturday slammed a triple century against Pakistan in the second Test. Warner's 335-run innings helped Australia reach a massive total in the first innings.

Australia declared their first innings at 589/3 after which bowlers took the charge. Pakistan were bundled out on 302 runs in the first inning and the hosts later enforced follow on.

Pakistan are currently playing on 39/3 in their second innings on day three. (ANI)

