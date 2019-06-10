Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju

Yuvi will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian: Kiren Rijiju

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Monday heaped praise on cricketer Yuvraj Singh stating that the all-rounder will remain "a cricketing icon for every Indian."
His remarks come after the left-handed batsman's decision to retire from all three formats of the game.
"Dear Yuvraj Singh, you may have retired from the competitive cricket game but you will remain a cricketing icon for every Indian & millions across the globe. What a batsman, bowler & fielder you have been! We are proud of you. I extend my best wishes for your future endeavours," Rijiju tweeted.

The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two World Cup triumphs.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.
Yuvi is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.
The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement earlier today, said, "Lately, I was neither getting success nor opportunity to play. I had spent so much time on the ground and there were other reasons as well. I was confused about how to end my career."
"We won this IPL but had I got a chance to be part of the XI, I would have left with satisfaction but one doesn't get everything in life. I started my career in 2000 and it had been 19 years. Last year, I had decided that this year's IPL would be my last outing and I'll give it my best shot," he added.
"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:51 IST

India remains unbeaten, thrash Uzbekistan 10-0 in FIH Men's Series Final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): India defeated Uzbekistan 10-0 in their last pool A match against Uzbekistan on Monday in the ongoing FIH Men's Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here and as a result, the team has entered the semi-finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:16 IST

Amarjit Singh mature player at young age: Indian football coach...

Buriram (Thailand) June 10 (ANI): Indian football head coach Igor Stimac praised young midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam who made his debut against Curacao in the recently concluded King's Cup at Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Mohammad Shahzad blames ACB for his withdrawal from CWC'19 squad

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad on Monday blamed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for his withdrawal from the team's squad in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:04 IST

CWC'19: Proteas-Windies clash called off due to rain

Southampton [UK], June 10 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was called off on Monday due to steady drizzle at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:59 IST

Yuvi bids farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all three formats of the game on Monday and after his decision, the player bid farewell to his 'Number 12' jersey on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:27 IST

India will face Tajikistan in Intercontinental Cup opener

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): All India Football Federation(AIFF) on Monday announced the schedule for the Intercontinental Cup 2019, beginning July 7.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvi

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday, and after he formally announced his decision, England's bowler Stuart Broad bid adieu to his biggest nemesis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:55 IST

WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

Florida [US], Jun 10 (ANI): Australian Ashleigh Barty has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Wanted to play IPL final and end cricket with satisfaction, says Yuvraj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Former India power-hitter Yuvraj Singh on Monday said had he been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the IPL final, he would have ended his cricketing journey with satisfaction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:23 IST

Retirement decision was Yuvi's own, says his mother Shabnam Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The decision of Yuvraj Singh to retire from all forms of cricket was his own, said Shabnam Singh, cricketer's mother, here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:19 IST

Cricketing fraternity reacts to Yuvi's retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:26 IST

Swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More
iocl