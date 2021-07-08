You will see different approach from me in T20I series against England, says Harmanpreet

Northampton [UK], July 8 (ANI): India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said everyone will get to see a new approach from her in the upcoming three-match series against England.

The multi-format series between India and England sits at 6-4 to England, and each T20I will be worth two points. The three-match T20I series will begin on Friday.

Harmanpreet has not been able to show any form with the bat as she recorded scores of 16,19 and 1 in the three ODIs. She was not able to get among the runs in the one-off Test as well.

"Well, every series is important for us. Whenever you play a series, the main purpose is to build the team for the World Cup. Talking about my performance, I am someone who likes to train every day. Because of Covid-19, I did not get much time to prepare and train, but this is not an excuse. International level, you do not get things easily, but after five games, five innings, I have understood where I need to improve and in the T20I series, you will see a different approach from my side," Harmanpreet said during a virtual press conference.



"Having said that, I got Covid and there were injuries, I did not get much time to train. I like to train and I did not get much time to prepare. We did not get a single practice game, I prefer open nets and practice games as compared to nets. It is about one good innings," she added.

Earlier, India went on to lose the three-match ODI series against England but the solitary win in the third ODI will give the visitors a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming T20I leg of the tour.

"Yes, definitely, if you see the 2nd ODI, we did not get the win but we got the momentum from there. The way we bowled and fielded was outstanding. Once you get the momentum, that is something you have to continue. The last game was very important for us to get the momentum and hopefully, we carry forward from there," said Harmanpreet.

"At this moment, our team is looking very balanced. With Sneh Rana, the balance of our side has improved and it is becoming still. You need players who can give you something with both bat and ball," she added.

India women's squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

