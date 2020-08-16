Youngsters will find it tough to fill Dhoni's shoes: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Dilip Vengsarkar, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman on Sunday said that youngsters will find it tough to fill in MS Dhoni's shoes owing to his huge contribution to the sport.

Speaking to ANI, Vengsarkar, who was chief selector, when Dhoni was first appointed as the captain for 2007 T20 World Cup said, "Somebody has to replace him. Youngsters will get opportunities. It's difficult to fill in his shoes as his contribution was huge. He was not only a great player but one of the finest captains that India has ever seen. "

"When we picked him as the captain, we were impressed by his aggressiveness. His behaviour on and off the field was impeccable. We picked him for captaincy in 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. India won the tournament," he added.

He further recalled, "After that, of course, we appointed Anil Kumble as captain for Test team in Australia and Dhoni as ODI captain during the same tour. It was for the first time that India won against Australia. That was a big thing for us. Dhoni went on to do a very good job after that."

On the timing of Dhoni's retirement, Vengsarkar observed, "There's not much cricket in next one year. Therefore, he might have thought that it was time to retire. He always played on his own merit and was an outstanding cricketer. As captain, perhaps he was the best we ever had."

The former India captain had announced his retirement from International Cricket last evening through an Instagram post.

Dhoni shared a video with a caption that said, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." (ANI)

