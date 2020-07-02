Younis Khan held knife to my throat for offering batting advice: Grant Flower

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has alleged that Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat for offering batting advice.

Flower revealed that he once offered some advice to Younis Khan during Pakistan's tour of Australia, and it was then that the incident took place.

"I remember an incident in Brisbane, during the breakfast time, I tried to give him (Younis Khan) a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his career, but he did not take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur (then Australia coach) sitting alongside and then he had to intervene," Flower said Following on Cricket Podcast.

"That's part of the coaching job and it makes it a hell of a journey," he added.

During the podcast, Flower also said that Younis Khan was a tough batsman to master as a coach.

In June this year, Younis Khan was appointed as the batting coach of Pakistan senior side for the upcoming series against England.

During his career, Younis Khan scored 10,099 runs at an average of over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017.

This included a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009, which lifted him to the top position in the ICC rankings.

Against England, Younis holds an equally impressive record. In 16 innings of nine Tests in England, he made 810 runs at an average of over 50 with two centuries and three half-centuries.

Grant Flower was sacked as the Pakistan batting coach last year after the 2019 World Cup campaign.

He was appointed as the batting coach in 2014 and now he is the batting coach of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

