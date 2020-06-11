Younis Khan performed consistently in English conditions: Azhar Ali

Lahore [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali on Thursday praised the newly appointed batting coach Younis Khan ahead of the tour of England, saying the veteran batsman has performed consistently in English conditions.

"I have been fortunate to play a number of Tests with Younis. In my books, he is one of the best non-England batsmen to perform consistently and score heavily in English conditions in the past two decades," Ali said in a PCB release.

"With a great technique, mental strength and match assessment, he not only dominated the opposition on the field but off the field as well. I think this offers an excellent opportunity for the emerging and younger batsmen to learn from Younis during a pressure series than they will ever learn during a training camp or an off-season," he added.

Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in August-September. In addition to Younis, the PCB has also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and mentor.

The presence of Mushtaq and Younis - the spin bowling and batting coaches for the tour - further strengthens the support staff, which also includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling Waqar Younis, as the squad is likely to include up to 25 players for both the formats.

"On a personal note, it gives me great confidence that in Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq, Waqar Younis and Younis, there will be a collective experience of 332 Tests sitting in the backroom on which I can fall for guidance and support. I don't recall we have ever gone into a series as well equipped as this one, which will surely brighten up our chances," Ali said.

Pakistan's last two-Test series in England - in 2016 and 2018 - ended in draws. For the much-anticipated series, which has crucial World Test Championship points attached to it, the Pakistan players are eager to make the most of the star-studded backroom staff.

"Younis Khan is a living legend and I admire him for the way he used to plan and construct his innings. I look up to his resilience, grit and determination. He has done wonders for Pakistan and we are privileged that he will be part of our dressing room again," vice-captain Babar Azam said.

"As part of a young and learning group of batsmen, there can't be a better feeling to have the geniuses of Misbah and Younis on my side upon which I can strengthen and define my future career," he added. (ANI)

