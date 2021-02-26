Your contribution will always be remembered: KL Rahul to Vinay Kumar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): As Vinay Kumar R announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, India batsman KL Rahul congratulated the pacer, saying that his contribution will always be remembered.

"From leading Karnataka to trophies, to backing youngsters, and playing a vital role in shaping their career. I will always have a huge amount of respect for the way you played the game. Your contribution will always be remembered. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours," KL Rahul tweeted.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also took to Twitter to congratulate Vinay Kumar on his career.

"Congratulations @Vinay_Kumar_R on a wonderful career. Been an inspiration to many and created some terrific memories. Wishing you the very best ahead," Agarwal tweeted.

While announcing his retirement, Vinay Kumar had tweeted: "Today "Davangere Express" after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called "retirement".



"With a lot of mixed emotions, I Vinay Kumar R hereby announce my retirement from international and first-class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day."

Vinay Kumar played for India in all three formats of the game. In his career, he played 1 Test, 31 ODIs, and 9 T20Is for the country, managing to take 49 wickets across all formats of the game.

The best figures in his international career came in the ODI format where he returned with the figures of 4/30 against England in Delhi in 2011.

Kumar played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerela in the Indian Premier League. He also led Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

In November 2018, he had played his 100th match in the Ranji Trophy. In 2019, he had moved from Karnataka to Puducherry, ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. (ANI)

