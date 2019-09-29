Your time will come, Harbhajan Singh urges Suryakumar Yadav to keep working hard

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged Suryakumar Yadav to keep 'working hard' while adding that his time will come to play for the Men in Blue.

Singh took to Twitter and wrote on Sunday, "Don't know why he doesn't get picked for india after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come."



Yadav had scored 81 runs off just 31 balls during Mumbai's clash against Chhattisgarh in Vijay Hazare trophy on September 28.

Despite Yadav's brilliant performance, Mumbai lost the match by five wickets. (ANI)

