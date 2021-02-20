Yudhvir Charak's family elated after Mumbai Indians picks all-rounder

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): All-rounder Yudhvir Charak's family is elated after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians picked the cricketer in the mini-auction on Thursday.

Charak was brought by the defending champions for his base price of 20 Lakhs. The all-rounder was one of the support players in the squad for IPL 2020. Yudhvir will be raring to prove his mettle at the big stage after having spent ample time at the camp last season.

Cricketer's sister Preeti Charak said that all the hard work his brother has done finally paid off and added that she wants to see him representing the Indian team.



"It is a proud moment for us as he got selected for Mumbai Indians. He represented Jammu in U-19 and U-23 and after that, he moved to Hyderabad and played for them in U-23, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare. Last year, he gave the IPL trial and was one of the support players of the Mumbai Indians in the last edition," she told ANI.

"We are five sisters and he is the only brother. We supported him in every possible way and even convinced parents to support him. Our aim is to see him playing for India. His interest was in sports from the starting," she added.

Yudhvir's parents were also very happy for their son as he will now play in the IPL with the most-successful side.

In the players' auction held on Thursday, defending champions Mumbai Indians picked up, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla. (ANI)

