Yuvraj questions BCCI after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not having a reserve day in the Vijay Hazare trophy after Punjab was denied a semi-final birth due to rain.

Punjab on Monday was chasing a total of 175 and had scored 52 runs for the loss of two wickets in the 13th over when rain hampered the game.

The match was abandoned and Tamil Nadu secured the semi-final birth on account of having more wins in the league phase.

Yuvraj took to twitter to write: "Again an unfortunate result for Punjab against TN in the Vijay Hazare tournament, again Punjab cruising and game abandoned due to bad weather, and on points, we don't go to semis! Why don't we have a reserve day? Or is it domestic tournament it doesn't really matter? @BCCI."



"Played outstanding cricket in the league stage in a very tough A/B group and qualified for the knockouts brilliantly. Now we're out of the tournament without even playing the quarter-finals due to rain @BCCI," cricketer Mandeep Singh tweeted after the game was abandoned.



