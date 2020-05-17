Yuvraj recalls heated exchange with Flintoff during 2007 T20 WC

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Sunday recalled his tussle with Andrew Flintoff during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England.

Yuvraj was doing an Instagram live session with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. During the session, Yuvraj was then asked to talk about what Flintoff told him during the T20 World Cup in 2007.

During the must-win game for India against England in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad.

However, before the feat, Yuvraj was involved in an aggressive war of words with Flintoff.

"I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry, when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie."

"Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember," he added.

Yuvraj was a key member of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj was also awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. (ANI)

