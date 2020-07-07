Yuvraj shares throwback picture of 'epic partnership' on Dhoni's birthday

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Sharing a throwback picture from an 'epic partnership', former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday sent birthday wishes to legendary batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

In the picture, the two batsmen can be seen hugging each other after bludgeoning England's bowling attack.

The picture is from the second ODI of England tour of India in January 2017. In the match, India had defeated England by 15 runs on the back of centuries from both Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Dhoni played a gutsy knock of 134 runs from just 122 balls while Yuvraj smashed 150 as the duo registered a 256 run partnership for the fourth wicket. It was Dhoni's tenth ODI century.

"Janamdin ki bahut, bahut badhayi @msdhonimBirthday cake On your special day here's a throwback pic of some epic partnerships on the field! Hope you and your family are doing well and staying safe," Yuvraj tweeted.



Dhoni, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

