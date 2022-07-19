Yuvraj Singh congratulates Ben Stokes on 'fabulous' ODI career

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former India batter Yuvraj Singh congratulated England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who his retirement from One-Day international cricket on Monday.

Stokes has played 104 ODI matches and is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside, in the first ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday.

"Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38! A world-class all-rounder who's an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.



The 31-year-old's ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Stokes' unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances.

After making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has scored 2919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets.

He captained the ODI side during last summer's victory against Pakistan by 3-0 and has been an inspirational leader. (ANI)

