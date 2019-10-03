Yuvraj Singh with Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya (Photo/ Yuvraj Singh Twitter)
Yuvraj Singh with Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya (Photo/ Yuvraj Singh Twitter)

Yuvraj Singh recalls his maiden call-up into the Indian cricket team

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday recalled his first call-up into the Indian national team ahead of the ICC Knockout Trophy in the year 2000.
Yuvraj posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "Major throwback to getting selected for the first time to play for team India . #proudmoment #pricelessmemory".

In the picture, he can be seen alongside Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya.
Both Yuvraj and Vijay made their debut in the same match of the ICC Knockout Cup">ICC Knockout Cup. They played their first game against Kenya in the tournament.
Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket on July 10.
The Chandigarh-born player captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.
"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," Yuvraj had said.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.
He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.
"Thank you, this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," said Singh, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation. (ANI)

