Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.
"It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league and representing team Maratha Arabians," Yuvraj said in a press release.
"It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heartwarming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting format for sports enthusiasts," he added.
The Arabians, who made the semi-finals of the T10 tournament last season, played in Sharjah, had earlier announced the signing of Andy Flower as their head coach for the competition, which starts on November 15, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Dwayne Bravo will continue to lead the team, and they have also retained Sri Lanka T20I captain Lasith Malinga as well as the Afghanistan duo of Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran. Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been signed up as the icon player of the franchise.
The 37-year-old announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10 this year, after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and with almost 17 years of international experience.
A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World T20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

