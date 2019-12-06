Yuvraj slams India's fielding effort against West Indies in first T20I

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Former all-rounder stalwart Yuvraj Singh criticised India's fielding effort against West Indies in the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

Yuvraj, who was known for his quality fielding and big-hitting skills, slammed the youngsters who dropped too many catches in the outfield. Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul dropped catches.

He also questioned about the too much cricket that is being played in India but he remained optimistic about the Men in Blues batsmen. India need 208 runs to win the match.

"India very poor on the field today ! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket ? ? Let's get these runs come on lads," Yuvraj tweeted.



India won the toss and invited the visitor's to bat first. Windies got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Lendl Simmons (2) cheaply in the second over. Pacer Deepak Chahar provided the early breakthrough for the hosts.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King stitched a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. The former's resistance was cut short by spinner Washington Sundar in the sixth over.

Lewis played a quick knock of 40 runs off 17 balls. The Caribbean side was at 66/2 after the end of six overs.

Shimron Hetmyer joined kong in the middle and added quick some quick runs. The duo built a stand of 37-run and guided the side to went past the 100-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja got hold of King (31) in the 11th over, reducing Men in Maroons at 101/3.

Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Hetmyer in the middle and hit all around the park. The duo stitched a 71-run giant partnership for the fourth wicket.

Hetmyer was picked by Yuzvendra Chahal after playing a knock of 56 runs off 41 balls studded with four sixes. He scored his maiden T20I half-century.

In the same over, Chahal also got hold of Pollard (37) reducing Windies to 173/5 in 17.3 overs.

In the end, Jason Holder's 24 runs off nine balls and Denesh Ramdin's 11 off seven deliveries helped the team to get past the 200-run mark. The visitors scored 207/5 in the 20 overs.

For India, Chahal bagged two wickets while Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar clinched one wicket each. (ANI)

