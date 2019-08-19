Yuvraj Singh (L) and Shoaib Akhtar (R)
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Shoaib Akhtar (R)

Yuvraj's reply to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet will leave you in splits!

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:10 IST

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A serious remark made by Shoaib Akthar questioning Jofra Archer's sportsmanship over the bouncer incident in the ongoing Ashes was met with a hilarious tweet by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday.
Akhtar on Sunday tweeted about Archer's behaviour saying he should have gone up to Smith to check on him after hitting him with a bouncer. He also added that he was always the one to check on the batsman when such incidents happened in his playing days.
Yuvraj, replied saying: "Yes you did! But your actual words were hope your alright mate cause there are a few more coming".

Akhtar and Yuvraj have had quirky exchanges on Twitter in the past as well.
The left-handed batsman had retired from all forms of international cricket on June 10, and the very next day of his retirement he had taken to Twitter to reveal that he was "terrified" whenever Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar bowled.
Soon after Yuvraj announced his retirement, Akhtar had posted a video to bid adieu to the left-hander.
"Yuvraj is a rockstar, a match-winner and a very good friend. When I saw him in 2003 in the World Cup match at Centurion, he played a very good knock and I always found him as an elegant batsman. He's a Punjabi and speaks our language," Akhtar had said in the video.
"I remember that he used to play very fluently. Yuvi always knew a lot about cricket. Yuvraj has done wonders for his nation. He was an integral part of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and his six 6's against Stuart Broad will always be remembered. He is very patriotic and he will always remain the biggest match-winner. I wish him all the very best for his future," he had added.
In response to the heartwarming video, Yuvraj had tweeted, "Thanks payan for ur lovely wishes. Trust me Every time u ran in to bowl at me it was terrifying! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph."
The Chandigarh-born cricketer, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two World Cup triumphs, has played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.
He managed to imprint his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.
Yuvi, as he is fondly called, is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and he was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 50-over World Cup triumph. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:32 IST

Indian players to hold discussion on conflict of interest issue today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): To take part in a discussion on the issue of 'conflict of interest', key India cricketers including Dilip Vengsarkar and Parthiv Patel arrived at Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:15 IST

Ashes has kept Test cricket alive, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded the standard of matches in the ongoing Ashes between England and Australia, saying the series has "kept Test cricket alive".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:50 IST

Australia PM Scott Morrison condemns booing of Steve Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday condemned booing of Aussie batsman Steven Smith during the second Test in the ongoing Ashes at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:55 IST

My job is to win matches: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): As Chelsea and Leicester City played a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said that the team can do better and his job is to win matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:50 IST

CA's Sports Science Manager sheds light on Smith's delayed concussion

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 19 (ANI): CA's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, Alex Kountouris, on Monday shed light on Steve Smith's delayed concussion and explained the cricketing body's concussion protocols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:16 IST

Kohli shares throwback picture on completing 11 years in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the Indian skipper completed 11 years in international cricket on Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from his debut match and expressed gratitude for all the success he has been able to achieve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:11 IST

Archer has made a massive impact, says England skipper Joe Root

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root heaped praise on pacer Jofra Archer, saying "the bowler has made a massive impact to the team".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:51 IST

Ashes: Second Test match ends in a draw

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Both Australia and England were not able to favour a result on day five of the second Test in the ongoing Ashes and as a result, the match ended up as a draw at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Smith hopeful of a return in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith who was ruled out on the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a concussion, said he is hopeful to be available for the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:47 IST

Minister urges Indian participants to compete in true spirit at...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey has urged all the 48 members, who will be representing India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, to compete in the true spirit of participation and make India proud on the global platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:01 IST

ACB suspends Mohammad Shahzad for one year

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad will not be allowed to play any form of cricket for a period of one year as the wicket-keeper batsman has been suspended by Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) Discipline Committee for violating ACB's disciplinary rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:26 IST

Mitchell Johnson elected as MCC Honorary life member

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced that former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary life member of the club.

Read More
iocl