Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope earn maiden ECB Test contracts

London [UK], September 30 (ANI): Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley have been awarded their first England Test central contracts, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Jonny Bairstow was dropped from a red ball contract while Joe Denly missed on a limited-overs contract. The contract covers a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2020.

Dom Bess, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Jack Leach have received Increment Contracts, with Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Stone, and Craig Overton retaining their Pace Bowling Development Contracts.

"The selectors have awarded 12 Test Central Contracts and 12 White Ball Central Contracts, as well as four Increment Contracts and three Pace Bowling Development Contracts," the ECB said in an official statement.

"In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the finances of the game, the Team England Player Partnership, on behalf of the players, and the ECB are currently finalising the levels of player remuneration for the next 12 months. A further statement will be made once these discussions have concluded," it added.

Test Central Contracts



James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

White Ball Central Contracts

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Increment Contracts

Dom Bess (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Jack Leach (Somerset).

Pace Bowling Development Contracts

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Olly Stone (Warwickshire). (ANI)

