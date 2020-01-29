Zampa feels Smith 'just keeps getting better'

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) clash against Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars' Adam Zampa praised opponent Steve Smith saying that the batsman 'just keeps getting better'.

"In the past he was a really strong player of spin down the ground - he's obviously a great player all around the ground - but then you watch games like the other day when he started switch-hitting and reverse-sweeping, he's one of those guys that just keeps getting better, keeps stepping up his game," Cricket.com.au quoted Zampa as saying.

Smith played an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 40 balls to power his side to secure a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades on January 25.

However, Zampa is confident of taking on the Smith challenge as he said: "It's going to be a challenge but I'm confident in my experience of the MCG of trying to get him to hit to certain areas of the ground."

Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Sixers on January 31. (ANI)

